Montag, 07.03.2022
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 
Frankfurt
07.03.22
08:37 Uhr
1,882 Euro
-0,036
-1,88 %
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 10:05
First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - increase

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 8 March 2022. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement. 



Name:          Penneo      
------------------------------------------
ISIN:          DK0061283009   
------------------------------------------
Short name:       PENNEO      
------------------------------------------
Volume:         27,128,931shares 
------------------------------------------
Change:         4,479,204 shares 
------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   31,608,135 shares
------------------------------------------
Subscription price:   DKK 13.75    
------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 0.02     
------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 196098      
------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton,
/Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 35 27 50 11
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
