First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - increase

New shares in Penneo A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 8 March 2022. The new shares are issued due to a private placement. Name: Penneo ------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061283009 ------------------------------------------ Short name: PENNEO ------------------------------------------ Volume: 27,128,931shares ------------------------------------------ Change: 4,479,204 shares ------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 31,608,135 shares ------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 13.75 ------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 196098 ------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Grant Thornton, /Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 35 27 50 11