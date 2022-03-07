Acquires Swiss-based multi-disciplinary consultancy SFL (Solutions for Life Sciences) to accelerate the development of and access to innovative treatments

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), announced today the expansion and strengthening of its service capabilities by acquiring SFL (Solutions for Life Sciences). With headquarters in Basel, Switzerland and several European affiliates, SFL brings unique capabilities and a highly credentialed team to support a growing number of biotech, pharmaceutical and medtech companies.

Led by Founder and CEO Shayesteh Fürst-Ladani, the SFL team has longstanding experience in providing strategic advice and operational support for all stages of product development, with in-house expertise for a broad range of product types including small molecules, biologics, drug-device combination products, medical devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

The SFL team has extensive experience across a range of therapeutic areas, from specialized expertise in the field of orphan diseases and oncology to future healthcare solutions that combine drugs with artificial intelligence (AI), devices and diagnostics. SFL is deeply embedded in the EU, UK and Swiss healthcare ecosystem and enables a competitive advantage for US-based companies seeking entry into European markets.

"With scientific advances increasing our understanding of complex therapeutic challenges, our clients increasingly seek a CRO partner with experience in addressing the intricate challenges in program design, clinical trial conduct, and the regulatory approval and commercialization process," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "We have been impressed with Shayesteh and the entire SFL team who have a reputation for delivering high quality, precision and value. Adding SFL's talented team and services to Veristat's offering will unlock meaningful potential and strengthen our ability to positively influence the scientific progress, regulatory assessment and launch success for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases and conditions."

With SFL, Veristat also expands quality assurance and pharmacovigilance capabilities into Europe and extends its core service areas into public affairs, market access, supply chain and healthcare compliance. Veristat and SFL share common and extensive competencies in the areas of regulatory affairs, strategic consulting and medical writing with complementary geographic focus. Overlaying Veristat's world-class biometrics and clinical trial operations capabilities, the joining of the organizations creates a multi-services force around clinical research and development to successfully meet the goals of sponsors and clients with an interest in the European region.

"The acquisition of SFL adds EU, UK and Swiss policy experience in the pharmaceutical sector as well as in the medtech field," commented Montse Barceló Riera, M.D., Vice President, Europe for Veristat. "We are now able to further support the health and well-being of Europeans by championing access to high quality medical treatments."

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to unite two experienced and deeply committed teams with a passion for quality and bold thinking," stated Shayesteh Fürst-Ladani. "We are now equipped with unparalleled capabilities to deliver even greater value for sponsors and clients. I share Veristat's unwavering commitment to scientific integrity, exceptional performance and long-lasting client relationships and am thrilled to be embarking on a new journey of growth together."

Since the Company's founding 27 years ago, Veristat has collaborated with hundreds of biopharmaceutical clients around the globe to prepare more than 140 marketing applications. Veristat's bold thinking, focus, and extensive experience supporting complex drug development in rare and ultra-rare diseases significantly impacted the approval of 12% of the 2021 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) novel drugs. The company will continue to offer a flexible partnership engagement model that delivers the right scientific expertise when needed throughout the entire development journey to avoid project delays, missed milestones or deliverable failures.

About SFL

SFL is a leading Swiss-based consultancy with affiliates in Austria, Germany, and the UK providing integrated solutions to pharma, biotech and medtech companies for global and local activities from bench to market. SFL's in-house expertise and services mirror key functions across a pharma or medtech product's life cycle: regulatory affairs, quality assurance, pharmacovigilance, medical writing, market access, public affairs, supply chain and healthcare compliance.

SFL supports a variety of clients and sponsors ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, and leading diagnostics and medical devices manufacturers. SFL can act as Applicant for a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) and as Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) in Switzerland, the EU and the UK, and conduct submissions to health authorities globally including Japan's PMDA and Health Canada through long-term local partners.

About Veristat

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 27 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last 10 years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives.

