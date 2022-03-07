

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks plunged on Monday as investors fretted over the fallout from rising commodity prices.



Crude surged to almost $140 a barrel overnight and other key Russian exports like nickel and palladium also jumped against a backdrop of continued escalation of military conflict in Ukraine, raising worries of higher global inflation.



The benchmark DAX was down 575 points, or 4.4 percent, at 12,519 after losing as much as 4.4 percent on Friday.



Banks led losses, with Commerzbank down nearly 13 percent and Deutsche Bank falling 10 percent.



Automakers BMW and Volkswagen fell around 6 percent each.



In economic releases, German retail sales advanced 10.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.8 percent rise each in December and November, data published by Destatis revealed. Sales were forecast to climb 9.8 percent.



Destatis said the strong increase in sales compared to the same month last year is partly due to the partial lockdown in January 2021.



On a monthly basis, retail turnover rebounded 2.0 percent after falling 4.6 percent in December. Economists had forecast an increase of 1.8 percent.



Another report showed that German industrial orders expanded 1.8 percent month-on-month, slower than the December's 3.0 percent increase. Nonetheless, this was faster than the economists' forecast of +1.0 percent.







