A previous announcement by Acme indicated the port site would be able to produce around 876,000 tons of the green fuel per year but the Indian developer today said that figure would be 1.2 million tons. The 100,000-ton-per-year first phase of the facility may be operational this year.Norwegian renewables developer Scatec ASA today said it has joined the large scale green ammonia plant being planned in Oman by Indian peer Acme Group. A press release issued this morning by Scatec, to announce plans for a 50/50 Omani green ammonia project company joint venture with Acme, indicated plans for the port ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...