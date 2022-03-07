DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

07.03.2022 / 11:30

BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration



BP p.l.c. announces that Tushar Morzaria, non-executive director of BP p.l.c., has been appointed to the Board of Legal & General Group Plc ("L&G") as an independent non-executive director with effect from 27 May 2022. He will also become Chair of L&G's Group Audit Committee upon appointment, and will join L&G's Group Risk Committee, Group Remuneration Committee, and Group Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee.



