DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.03.2022 / 11:37

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WphG, ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC notifies, also for ValueAct Holdings, L.P., VA Partners I, LC, ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P., ValueAct Holdings II, L.P., ValueAct Capital Management, LLC, ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. (each a 'Notifying Party') the following to Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, referring to the voting rights notification by ValueAct Holdings GP, LLC pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WpHG dated 8 February 2022 following the crossing of the threshold of 10% of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA on 2 February 2022:



1. Aim of the Investment (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 1 and 3 WphG)



a) The Notifying Parties aquired the securities of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA reported herein based on their belief that the securities were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity. Therefore, the Notifying Parties intend to generated trading profits with their investments and do not pusue any strategic objectives with the aquisition.



b) There are currently no concrete intentions to aquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months. However, depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA the Notifying Parties might aquire further voting rights within the next twelve month.



c) The Notifying Parties intend, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA.



d) The Notifying Parties have no intention to achieve a material change in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between its own funds an external funds and the dividend policy.



2. Source of Funds used (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)



The source of funds used for the purchase of the Ströer SE & Co. KGaA's securities is the working capital of ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P.





