Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 749399 ISIN: DE0007493991 Ticker-Symbol: SAX 
Xetra
07.03.22
11:56 Uhr
65,20 Euro
-0,95
-1,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
STROEER SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STROEER SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,1565,3012:12
65,1565,3012:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STROEER
STROEER SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STROEER SE & CO KGAA65,20-1,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.