

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. and TikTok have joined the long list of companies suspending or withdrawing their Russian operations over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The media companies' decision come amid Russia's new fake news-law, that limits information about Ukraine war.



Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday signed the law with jail terms of up to 15 years for anyone spreading false information about the Russian army and publicly calls for sanctions against Russia.



Netflix, the popular video streaming service, said it is shutting down all its operations in Russia. Just days earlier, Netflix, with around 1 million users in Russia, reportedly had suspended all its future projects and acquisitions in the country on a temporary basis over the same concerns.



TikTok, a video-focused social networking service with one billion users worldwide, said it's suspending livestreaming in Russia and new content to video service.



In a series of tweets, TikTok said, 'In light of Russia's new 'fake news' law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.'



According to the company, though it is an outlet for creativity and entertainment to offer source of relief and human connection during a time of war amid immense tragedy and isolation, the safety of employees and users remain its highest priority.



TikTok added that it will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when to fully resume services with safety.



Major media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have already blocked their services to Russia or quit their operations from the country over increasing pressure from the public as well as officials to act against Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.



Search giant Google suspended all advertising in Russia. The decision covers all Google's ad surfaces in Russia including Google display advertising, YouTube and search.



Russian internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor, recently had accused that YouTube was running advertising campaigns to misinform Russian citizen about the country's invasion of Ukraine.



Among others, tech majors Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have suspended all sales and services in Russia, while payment companies Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. have decided to cease all transactions in the country.







