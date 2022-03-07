Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2022 | 11:53
XPeng European Holding B.V: XPENG Unveils New Official Website and Mobile APP for Global Markets

AMSTERDAM, March 07, 2022and mobile APP, complete with new functionalities, an interactive customer interface, and interconnective European market webpages, as the company embraces a fully-digitalized new retail model for the international markets.

The English language global website showcases XPENG's latest and most advanced products and technology features currently implemented in XPENG models available in the Chinese market. It serves as an information hub that provides a comprehensive overview of XPENG's smart EV portfolio, technology capability, and latest business developments.

Four upgraded European language webpages have also been implemented for Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, providing a highly interactive customer interface that seamlessly integrates online and offline functions. Customers will be able to configure their vehicle, book test drives, and place orders via a single account on both the local website and the mobile APP.

In addition, a 360-degree product browsing feature, service appointment booking, and remote car control functionality, will be available on the local language mobile APP for the four European countries.

To visit the new XPENG Global and European websites:
To download the new XPENG mobile APP:
Please search "XPENG" in Apple Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android)

About XPENG
XPENG is a leading tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent mobility solutions. We explore the diversity of mobility including electric vehicles (EVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and robotics.

XPENG is committed to in-house R&D, with over 40% of our employees working in R&D-related areas helping to develop our expanding product portfolio. The Company has created a full-stack Advanced Driver Assistance System (XPILOT), as well as an intelligent operating system (Xmart OS) for an enhanced in-car experience. XPENG has also developed core vehicle systems for enhanced driving capabilities, including powertrains and advanced electronic architecture.

XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China with multi-regional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. In 2021, the Company established its European headquarters in Amsterdam. XPENG's EVs are manufactured at the fully-owned plant located at Zhaoqing, China.

For more information about XPENG, please visit our websites: www.heyxpeng.com

Contact information:

Liya Huang)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
