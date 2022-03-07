

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices continued to soar on Monday, with Brent crude oil price climbing past $130 a barrel, the highest level since July 2008, amid continuing supply concerns.



Brent crude futures for May delivery were up 5.6 percent at $124.72 a barrel in European trade, after having surged over 10 percent to $130.89 earlier.



Brent crude, also known as London Brent, makes up more than half of the world's globally traded supply of crude oil.



WTI futures for April settlement were up nearly 6 percent at $1222.58 per barrel.



Investors fretted over the prolonged impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the global economy and disruption in the supply of petroleum products.



As the war continues to rage, the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian product and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. said Brent could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de