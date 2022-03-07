Fund will support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and its borders

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced a $100,000 donation to the World Food Program USA (WFPUSA). The donation will support the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) emergency relief efforts to provide food assistance for families affected by the conflict inside Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Farmers, farming communities, homes, and economies have all been badly impacted by Ukraine's ongoing crisis. In addition, people are fleeing their homes, families, farms, land and businesses. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employees, families, and the people of Ukraine during this time of crisis.

"Watching the destruction of lives and lands due to the crisis in Ukraine is deeply troubling," said Roger N. Batkin, Board Chair, AGCO Agriculture Foundation. "Sustainably feeding the world is core to our purpose, and we are immediately concerned about the food security of the people caught in the Ukraine crisis. Through our community development and humanitarian focus, we are mobilizing an immediate donation to the U.N. World Food Programme's emergency operation to provide food assistance to affected families in Ukraine and its borders."

The U.N. World Food Programme recently launched an emergency operation seeking $570M in emergency response to provide food assistance for civilians fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

AGCO Corporation and the AAF have opened a "ShareTheMeal" team campaign with the U.N. World Food Programme to achieve a 182,000 meal goal in three months as an extension of the total donation. As a result, AGCO employees and concerned stakeholders can donate as individuals or groups to support the ongoing emergency relief and food assistance in Ukraine. Fifty-five cents can provide one meal per day.

"Our first priority was protecting our Ukrainian employees and their families. Our collective concern then quickly shifted to actions we could take to support Ukraine," said Ivory Harris, Chief Human Resources Officer at AGCO. "We are grateful to contribute to the U.N. World Food Programme and to offer our employees the opportunity to contribute to emergency food assistance for Ukraine through our ShareTheMeal team challenge."

Join the 'AGCO Ukraine Emergency Relief' ShareTheMeal

Download the ShareTheMeal app on Google Play or App Store and join the 'AGCO Ukraine Emergency Relief' team challenge or directly access the challenge via web here to provide food assistance to families in Ukraine through the U.N. World Food Programme. Through your generous donation, we can reach and feed more people.

0.80$ can feed a person for a day, covering 2000 Kcal requirements of an adult

5.60$ can feed a person for a week

24$ can feed a person for a month (based on 30 days)

72$ can feed a person for three months (based on 90 days)

292$ can feed a person for a year

Please join us today to ensure this humanitarian crisis does not become a hunger and food insecurity crisis.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Powered by Fuse smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag AGCOIR.

About the AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF)

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), initiated by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The foundation initiates impactful programs that support food security, foster sustainable agricultural development and build needed agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. AAF is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005163/en/

Contacts:

Metti Richenhagen, AGCO Agriculture Foundation

AGCOagriFoundation@agcocorp.com