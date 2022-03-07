Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB (14/22)

With effect from March 08, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 17, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OASM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017564941 Order book ID: 251493 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 08, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 04, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OASM BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017564958 Order book ID: 251494 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB