Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 509722 ISIN: SE0000722365 Ticker-Symbol: OMAX 
Berlin
07.03.22
11:55 Uhr
0,133 Euro
+0,002
+1,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 12:05
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB (14/22)

With effect from March 08, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 17, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   OASM TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017564941              
Order book ID:  251493                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 08, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Oasmia
Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will
continue up until and including April 04, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   OASM BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017564958              
Order book ID:  251494                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.