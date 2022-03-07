DJ Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4031

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33000

CODE: GOUD LN

ISIN: LU2099288503

