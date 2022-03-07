Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of AlzeCure Pharma AB (120/22)

With effect from March 08, 2022, the subscription rights in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 17, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALZCUR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017563190 Order book ID: 251575 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 08, 2022, the paid subscription shares in AlzeCure Pharma AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZCUR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017563208 Order book ID: 251576 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB