Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Celebrates the Sale of the 500th NFT through its "NFTs Made Easy" Platform on Zedge Premium

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million users across the portfolio in October 2021, today announced that it achieved a significant milestone with the sale of the 500th NFT through its Zedge Premium marketplace. The 500th NFT was created by an artist named Skulls in Colour and sold for 10,000 Zedge tokens.

"I'm excited to announce the sale of the 500th NFT through our 'NFTs Made Easy' platform on Zedge Premium," said Tim Quirk, senior vice president of product at Zedge. "We introduced 'NFTs Made Easy' in mid-December to a limited number of artists, and since then, we have consistently sold over 40% of our inventory. These early results are very encouraging, especially since our current offering is limited to one-of-a-kind video wallpapers. As 'NFTs Made Easy' evolves with features like numbered editions, drop dates and new content types, we see room for meaningful growth. Both our artists and consumers are excited to participate in this new and exciting industry in an eco- and user-friendly fashion using Zedge tokens with price points that are accessible to the masses."

Zedge "NFTs Made Easy" boast several outstanding attributes:

Beneficial to creators - Simple, all-in-one platform allows creators and artists to self-publish, mint and sell NFTs with the click of a button while receiving compensation in their local currency. Plus, there are no minting or gas fees!

Easy for consumers - "NFTs Made Easy" is currency agnostic and allows consumers to purchase NFTs with Zedge tokens acquired via in-app purchases, eliminating the need to set up a crypto wallet to buy cryptocurrencies!

Limited Production - At launch, every NFT will be a limited edition of one, allowing purchasers to benefit when the artist takes off!

Eco-Friendly - By using in-app purchases to buy Zedge tokens instead of cryptocurrency and an eco-friendly minting process, Zedge NFTs will have a lower environmental impact!

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Forward-Looking Statements

