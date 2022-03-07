

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation increased further in February, preliminary data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The wholesale price index grew 16.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 15.5 percent rise in January.



Prices for gained 65.6 percent annually in February and those for petroleum products rose by 51.7 percent.



Prices for fertilizers and agrochemical products and rubber and plastics rose by 60.4 percent and 48.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale prices rose 2.2 percent in January, after a 2.6 percent increase in the prior month.







