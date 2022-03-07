DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/03/2022) of GBP55.67m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/03/2022) of GBP38.58m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/03/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 185.05p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 183.21p Ordinary share price 180.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.73)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 117.81p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.50p Premium to NAV 0.59% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2020 to 04/03/2022

