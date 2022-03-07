Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that the Company has received notification from the Financial Regulatory Authority that its shares are qualified to commence trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "LFHIF". Lendified will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "LHI". The Company intends to pursue additional steps to enhance its visibility and increase the liquidity of its shares in the U.S. market.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has adopted an omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan") providing for the grant of stock options ("Options") and restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company. Pursuant to the Incentive Plan, a rolling 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company may be reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of Options and 44,619,934 common shares of the Company may be reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of RSUs, representing a fixed 10% of the current issued and outstanding common shares. The Incentive Plan is an amalgamation of the Company's prior stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") under a single equity incentive plan, each as approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 1, 2021. The Company has terminated the Option Plan and the RSU Plan and all outstanding stock options of the Company granted under the Option Plan will be governed by the Incentive Plan on substantially the same terms.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

