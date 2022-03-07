First North Denmark: DELISTING OF NORDEA BANK ABP CERTIFICATES

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has decided to delist Nordea Bank ABP certificates on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for Warrants and Certificates 3.5.1 Last trading day is 7 March, 2022. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. __________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, 45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1049055