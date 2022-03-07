Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 14:04
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JMJ Associates: New Study Identifies Leadership and Culture as Catalysts for Successful Corporate Sustainability

Research from the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, University of Cambridge, and JMJ explores cultural and behavioral barriers to sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most business leaders recognize the growing importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, yet few fully understand the strategic implications or the impact on day-to-day activities. Why should they care when there is no settled regulation on ESG standards or reporting? What are the right indicators to select to monitor ESG performance? Who in the organization, and at what level, is responsible for delivery? How do sustainability practices affect the bottom line, and over what time frame?

A comprehensive new study from the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, University of Cambridge, and global culture transformation consulting firm, JMJ, set out to answer these questions by asking global businesses to share attitudes, barriers, and enablers of successful corporate sustainability strategies from a leadership and culture standpoint. The findings highlight recurring issues and concerns across businesses as well as areas of difference.

"There is no doubt leaders in business will need to embed sustainability in their corporate strategies," said Professor Diane Coyle of the Bennett Institute. "Many will already have realized the importance of sustainability metrics. They need to go beyond that discussion to think about how their strategy, culture, and day-to-day activities will have to change - and about the role of leadership in delivering that."

The study coincides with the launch of JMJ's sustainability practice alongside the safety and performance transformation solutions it is well-known for. The company has also enriched its industry-leading approach to culture transformation with intelligent data and analytics from the JMJ Transformation Cloud, its digital assessment, learning and coaching platform.

"The Bennett Institute's research underscores the link JMJ has identified between an organization's culture and the success of its sustainability strategy," said Jeff Williams, CEO at JMJ. "Those that treat ESG as a box-ticking exercise will fail to take advantage of the strategic opportunity presented by enabling sustainability across all activities. If an organization is going to embrace sustainability as a practice, leadership must take the lead in aligning mindsets, structures, skills, and culture."

Download the study from www.jmj.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.