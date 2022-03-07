Air Products and SARGAS Announce Agreement to Build Additional Air Separation Unit at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel in Sohar, Oman

Air Separation Unit will be the third installation at the site and will increase total production of nitrogen and oxygen for Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel by 50 percent

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. and SOHAR, Oman, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) a world leader in industrial gases, together with their regional partner Saudi Arabian Refrigerant Gases Company of Saudi Arabia (SARGAS) - an affiliated company of Abdullah Hashim Gases and Equipment, Air Products' long standing industrial gas joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - today announced that it has signed an agreement to build a new air separation unit (ASU) at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel facility in Sohar, Oman. The new unit will produce a total of over 400 T/D of oxygen and nitrogen to the facility.

The project, undertaken by Ajwaa Gases LLC - a joint venture between Air Products and SARGAS - represents the third ASU installed by Air Products at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel's facility in Sohar. The addition of the new ASU will increase capacity of gaseous oxygen (GOX) and gaseous nitrogen (GAN) by 50 percent; together with an increased production capability of liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid nitrogen (LIN), in Oman.

Hamid Sabzikari, vice president and general manager, Air Products Industrial Gases Middle East, Egypt and Turkey said: "Air Products is delighted to expand our offerings at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel and strengthen our association further. The successful signing of the third ASU demonstrates our commitment to supporting growing customers in Oman and the Middle East region. I am proud of the teams who have shown exceptional resilience and dedication for this project during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and exhibits our core values of safety, speed, simplicity, and self-confidence."

Mr. Sanjay Anand, Chief Operating Officer and Plant Head, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel said, "We are happy to continue our association with Air Products and congratulate the team for their commitment to safety, and reliability for supply of gases. These gases will be used in our steel melt shop and direct reduced iron (DRI) plant to improve the efficiency and production."

Commenting on the development, Khalid Hashim, General Manager of SARGAS, said: "We have had a great association with Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel over the years and this new ASU plant fortifies the relationship further."

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low and zero carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

About Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel

Strategically located in the industrial port of Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman and a mere two-hour drive from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS) is the largest privately-owned integrated steel producer in the Persian Gulf region (the Gulf Cooperation Council or the GCC).

This integrated Steel plant has a current annual steel production capacity of 2.4 million tons and regarded as the preferred and trusted supplier of high-quality long steel products to clients in leading and rapidly growing economies of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Beyond the GCC, JSIS supplies steel products to clients in the far-flung parts of the globe, including six continents.

JSIS operates a 1.8 MTPA Gas based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Plant which produces Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) and Hot DRI (HDRI). The 2.4 MTPA SMS primarily consist of 200 Ton Electric Arc Furnace, 200 Ton Ladle Furnace, 200 Ton Vacuum Degassing Furnace: and Continuous Casting Machines. Jindal Shadeed also operates a 1.4 MTPA Rebar Rolling Mill with 'state-of-the-art technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.