DGAP-News: Comcast Houston

MISHA MCCLURE TO LEAD DIGITAL EQUITY AND COMMUNITY IMPACT PROGRAMS AS COMCAST HOUSTON'S NEW DIRECTOR OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS



07.03.2022 / 14:02

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Misha McClure will lead the Comcast Houston region's digital equity and community impact programs as the new Director of External Affairs. In this role, McClure will partner with community organizations to help advance Comcast Houston's position as a digital equity leader through legacy programs that provide important resources residents and business owners need to be successful in a digital world. In 2021, Comcast invested more than $3.5M in Houston-area community organizations and local digital equity programs. 'Serving others has always been a big part of who I am,' McClure said. 'I'm thrilled to advance our life-changing efforts to close the digital divide and lift-up income-constrained families with affordable and reliable high-speed broadband service. I'm also looking forward to working with our non-profit partners to further our shared efforts that help so many residents and customers.' McClure is a proven public relations and community affairs leader with more than 15 years of experience. McClure joined Comcast nearly nine years ago. In her previous role as External Communications Manager, she created compelling and engaging content for a wide variety of audiences, including amplifying digital equity and community impact efforts through traditional, influencer and social media. Internally, McClure launched the Houston region's MyAbilities Employee Resource Group and completed numerous leadership development courses. 'Misha has worked tirelessly to empower our community with information and programs that have truly made a difference,' Toni Beck, Comcast Houston's Vice President of External Affairs, said. 'In her new role, Misha will continue that work while also blending in her infectious passion for building partnerships that will make the Houston region a more equitable place to live and work.' McClure received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She serves on the Board for Easter Seals of Greater Houston. She is a member of the Public Relations Society of America - Houston chapter and the National Association of Black Journalists. In her free time, Misha enjoys traveling with her family. She volunteers with organizations to help them optimize and grow their brand. To learn more about Comcast's digital equity and community impact programs, visit houston.comcast.com. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Foti Kallergis +1 832-986-0196 Foti_Kallergis@comcast.com Company Website https://houston.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



07.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

