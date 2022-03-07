Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") drill results from its ongoing phase two drill program at its 100% owned Copperman Property. The Copperman Property hosts the historical unmined Copperman VMS Deposit and is within the Snow Lake Mining Camp that is strategically located within the world class Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS District in the world.

Rockcliff's Interim President and CEO Ken Lapierre commented, "Copperman drill results within and proximal to the historical Copperman VMS Deposit continue to intersect multiple high grade VMS intervals across 150 metres of strike, to depths of 250 metres and remains open in all directions. Additional nearby geophysical targets will also be tested for their significance. Rockcliff remains committed to target generation, discovery and growth of our existing deposits that are favorably located within the world class Snow Lake Mining camp."

See Figure 1 for location of the Copperman VMS Deposit, untested anomalies and underlying TDEM survey results. Significant estimated true thicknesses and grades from drill core assays are summarized below.

Hole # From(m) To(m) Length (m) Copper % Zinc % Gold g/t Silver g/t CuEq* RCU-21-018 189.95 192.81 2.86 3.28 2.21 0.13 9.34 3.96 includes 189.95 190.41 0.46 15.05 10.00 0.48 39.40 18.03 and 216.54 218.18 1.64 0.46 4.51 0.21 5.05 2.01 RCU21-019 31.74 37.11 5.37 0.90 2.03 0.06 3.45 1.55 includes 31.74 35.11 3.37 1.32 3.12 0.08 5.02 2.32 includes 32.59 33.14 0.55 3.46 7.22 0.19 12.70 5.75 RCU21-020 192.26 197.90 5.64 0.15 1.24 0.04 0.82 0.56 includes 196.28 196.88 0.60 0.45 4.61 0.13 3.00 1.97 and 204.45 205.27 0.82 0.04 3.37 0.09 1.70 1.15 RCU21-021 106.34 108.54 2.20 0.43 3.53 0.22 4.53 1.68 RCU21-022 26.50 26.96 0.46 1.45 0.48 0.07 8.00 1.63 and 35.40 36.30 0.90 1.07 0.65 0.08 3.70 1.29 RCU22-023 25.38 34.58 9.20 0.68 1.94 0.13 3.63 1.37 includes 25.38 26.09 0.71 3.90 13.34 0.65 19.54 8.41 and 41.26 43.00 1.74 1.48 1.02 0.08 4.95 1.81 includes 42.74 43.00 0.26 7.24 3.11 0.35 21.80 8.25 and 63.80 64.07 0.27 0.58 6.61 0.41 11.10 2.95 RCU22-025 36.02 37.81 1.79 1.57 0.06 0.21 5.55 1.69 includes 36.51 36.86 0.35 6.03 0.05 0.78 19.5 6.41 and 66.02 66.80 0.78 2.49 3.93 0.19 11.70 3.80 and 87.44 87.97 0.53 1.42 4.00 0.22 6.35 2.79

RCU22-024 failed to intersect significant VMS mineralization, (m) = metres represent interpreted true thickness, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *CuEq = copper equivalent value used US$3.15/pound copper, US$1.22/pound zinc, US$1750/ troy ounce gold and US$22 /per ounce silver and recoveries of 95% Cu, 80% Zn, 80% Au and 80% Ag. CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb/Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.





Figure 1: Plan Surface TDEM view of Copperman Property Highlighting the Historical Copperman Deposit and Surface Untested Geophysical Anomalies.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/115789_ae83f8edf4f1ba12_001full.jpg

Previous holes RCU21-001 to RCU21-017 were pressed release on November 24, 2021, December 15, 2021 and January 20, 2022.

Additional drill hole information is summarized below.

Drill Hole # UTM-E UTM-N Dip° Azimuth° Depth(metres) RCU-21-018 443384 6056104 -59 342 233 RCU-21-019 443285 6056204 -45 325 95 RCU-21-001EXT 443288 6056177 -45 325 259 RCU-21-020 443394 6056092 -63 325 275 RCU-21-021 443280 6056109 -45 325 170 RCU-21-022 443251 6056161 -45 325 110 RCU-22-023 443303 6056268 -45 325 137 RCU-22-024 443310 6056338 -45 325 131 RCU-22-025 443345 6056245 -49 346 203

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core from the Copperman Property were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. Once processed, samples are shipped from the preparation lab to their accredited analytical facility in North Vancouver, BC. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay Ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Interim President & CEO and VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

