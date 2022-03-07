Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Welcomes the Addition of New Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable, wireless devices and a pioneer at the forefront of digital health, is pleased to announce that Helo Corp.'s board of directors has elected Ryan C. Wood as chief financial officer, Helo Corp., effective March 2, 2022.

Wood reports to Seán McVeigh, chief executive officer and he succeeds McVeigh as chief financial officer. McVeigh remains as chief executive officer. "I am confident that Ryan will strengthen our leadership team with his strategic, financial and business acumen, and will help our company continue to grow and perform," said McVeigh. He continued, "Ryan has broad and relevant experience and has a proven track record of effectively leading finance organizations and driving business results."

Wood 43, served since August 2017 as vice president of global financial planning and analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises, a US publicly traded multilevel marketing company that develops and sells personal care and dietary supplements. From May 2007 to August 2017, Wood held many different positions in accounting and finance at Nu Skin Enterprises. Wood started his career as an audit associate for KPMG. Wood holds a bachelor's degree in finance and a Master of Accountancy degree from Brigham Young University.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Using its Life-Changing Technology and data from its Vyvo LifeWatches, it encourages wearer wellness-centered lifestyles, consumer data empowerment and generates revenue from data sales that drive the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy.

Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. Under the Vyvo brand, Vyvo incentivizes our userbase with Vyvo Coins mined using their Vyvo LifeWatch, to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data-rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to prepare customized and personalized user reports, user alerts, and user NutraPak supplements. In addition, our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for developers, medical research, and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links:

https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Investors Contact: investors@helocorp.com and +1 (650) 646 2193.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve several unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

