Pampa Metals Corp. Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Clean Social Media Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) a junior mining exploration company focused on Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions, announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors whowould be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging withcurrent shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

"Copper is in short supply and copper prices are climbing. Pampa Metals is currently drilling on oneproject through a Joint Venture with Austral Gold Ltd. and islooking forward to further exploration and results on its other prospective projects" said A. Paul Gill, CEO.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences, and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 350 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400%. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

APampa Metals HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information that will be updated in real-time over the next 12 months, will be live on March 7, 2022 and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp

The Pampa Metals HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing,and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap' marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment. The Pampa Metals discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PampaMetalsCorp/forums/discussion

SHARES FOR SERVICES

Pampa Metals and AGORACOM have agreed to a marketing campaign which will significantly increase the profile of the company, with the following terms and compensation:

TERM: March 7, 2022 - March 6, 2023

FEES: CAD$ 100,000 + HST to be paid via a Shares for Services Agreement under CSE Policy 6 (Distributions).

Upon commencement of the agreement, 75,333 common shares equal to $20,000 + HST Shares for Services with review and updating of: Custom HUB Verified CEO + Other Officers and/or Staff Profile Page Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Social Media Badges) Custom Zoom Background Multimedia Marketing Materials Messaging (Short, Medium and Long) Marketing Plan

Subsequent tranches of shares will be issued on the specific dates below and be based on the share price at that time: $20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of third month May 1, 2022 $20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of sixth month August 1, 2022 $20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of ninth month November 1, 2022 $20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of term January 30, 2023



The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to advertiser in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each of the dates as stated above.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective, wholly owned, 62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively progressing four of its projects, including completed and planned drill tests, and has two additional projects optioned to Austral Gold Ltd., with Austral already drill testing its first target on Pampa Metals' ground. The Company has also recently signed an agreement with VerAI Discoveries Inc. giving Pampa Metals access to the latest in artificial intelligence technology in relation to mineral exploration, as well as a further 18,700 hectares of highly prospective terrain in the core of the highly productive mineral belts of northern Chile.

The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper or gold discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Paul Gill | CEO & Director

www.pampametals.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director

investors@pampametals.com

