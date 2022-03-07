CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Technologies (COWI) to File Registration Statement to Become Fully Reporting with SEC

WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI) announces that it has signed an engagement letter to retain a PCAOB-registered independent public accounting firm to conduct an audit of its 2020 and 2021 annual financial statements and to bring COWI one step closer to becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company will file a Registration Statement on Form S-1 to become subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Act) which includes annual, quarterly and current report filings.

"Filing the Form S-1 is an important step for CarbonMeta in becoming a transparent fully reporting SEC Issuer", said Chairman and CEO Lloyd Spencer. "It is also an essential step for building trust with institutional and individual investors so that CarbonMeta can further establish and grow business operations in the United States, Europe and Saudi Arabia."

The Company expects to have its Registration Statement, which will include audited financials for FY 2020-2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by mid-April 2022.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta's business will include plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

