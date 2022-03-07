Sequana Medical NV: SEQUANA MEDICAL LAUNCHES EQUITY PLACEMENT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

7 March 2022 , 2:30 pm CET





Ghent, Belgium, 7 March 2022-Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, announces today the launch of an equity offering to raise an amount of approximately up to EUR 28 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering (the "Offering"), with the possibility to increase the size of the Offering.

Sequana Medical currently envisages using the net proceeds of the Offering for:

POSEIDON, the North American pivotal study of the alfa pump in recurrent and refractory liver ascites with primary endpoint read-out planned for Q4 2022 and progressing the study towards secondary endpoint readout planned for Q2 2024. The total study cost is estimated at approximately EUR 12.2 million of which EUR 5.8 million has been spent up to H1 2021;

pump in recurrent and refractory liver ascites with primary endpoint read-out planned for Q4 2022 and progressing the study towards secondary endpoint readout planned for Q2 2024. The total study cost is estimated at approximately EUR 12.2 million of which EUR 5.8 million has been spent up to H1 2021; activities for the preparation of the PMA (Pre-Market Approval) of the alfa pump, with planned submission to the FDA mid-2023. The total project cost is estimated at approximately EUR 6.9 million of which EUR 0.9 million has been spent up to H1 2021;

pump, with planned submission to the FDA mid-2023. The total project cost is estimated at approximately EUR 6.9 million of which EUR 0.9 million has been spent up to H1 2021; completion of SAHARA DESERT study, the alfa pump DSR study in decompensated heart failure patients, to enable reporting of top line data in H2 2022. The total study cost is estimated at approximately EUR 2.2 million of which EUR 0.3 million has been spent up to H1 2021;

pump DSR study in decompensated heart failure patients, to enable reporting of top line data in H2 2022. The total study cost is estimated at approximately EUR 2.2 million of which EUR 0.3 million has been spent up to H1 2021; completion of development work for DSR Infusate 2.0 to enable use in the MOJAVE DESERT clinical study. The total study cost is estimated at approximately EUR 1.6 million of which EUR 0.1 million has been spent up to H1 2021;

the initiation of MOJAVE DESERT, the first U.S. feasibility study for Short-term DSR therapy with DSR infusate 2.0, expected in H2 2022. The total study cost is estimated at approximately EUR 3.1 million of which EUR 0 has been spent up to H1 2021; and

working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to extend the current cash runway of the Company from Q2 2022 into Q2 2023.

Details of the Offering

The Offering shall be structured as an accelerated bookbuilding, and the bookbuilding procedure will commence immediately.

The Company will announce the results of the Offering as soon as possible after closing of the bookbuilding in a subsequent press release (including the final number of the new shares to be issued and the offer price).

Trading in Sequana Medical shares on Euronext Brussels will be suspended during the bookbuilding period. Trading in the shares is expected to resume following the publication of the results of the Offering.

KBC Securities NV ("KBC Securities"), Bank Degroof Petercam NV/SA ("Bank Degroof Petercam"), and Belfius Bank NV/SA (acting together with its subcontractor Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) ("Belfius", and together with KBC Securities and Bank Degroof Petercam, the "Underwriters") are acting as Joint Global Coordinators of the Offering.

Partners in Equity V B.V. ("PiE") (an experienced investor who invests amongst others in the healthcare sector) has committed to submit a subscription order in the Offering for an amount of EUR 20 million. In addition, Dr. Erik Amble, a director of the Company, committed to submit a subscription order for new shares in the Offering for an amount of EUR 100,000. The subscription commitment of PiE is subject (amongst other things) to the condition that the Company shall allocate to PiE the maximum number of whole new shares that can be subscribed for at the applicable issue price for the commitment amount of EUR 20 million (the "GuaranteedAllocation"). Without prejudice to the Guaranteed Allocation, the Offering is open to institutional, qualified, professional and/or other investors, as permitted under applicable private placement exemptions, and any final allocation to investors, as the case may be, will be made based on customary objective and pre-identified criteria. Other than the aforementioned Guaranteed Allocation to PiE, no guarantee will be or has been given as to the final allocation to any other investors, shareholders or persons, that any allocation will be made to them, or as to the size of any such allocation.

The Company also agreed that, provided the closing of the Offering has occurred and PiE has complied with its commitment, and for as long as PiE owns 5% of the shares in the Company, PiE shall have the right to have a non-voting board observer at the board of directors of the Company.

It is currently anticipated that the number of shares to be issued in the Offering shall exceed the number of shares that can be admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels without listing prospectus. PiE and Dr. Erik Amble agreed that the Company and the Underwriters will have the ability to allocate new shares that shall not be immediately admitted to listing and trading upon their issuance. In such case, the Company undertakes to apply to Euronext Brussels for the admission to trading and listing of those unlisted new shares, as soon as practicable after their issuance.

In relation to the Offering, the Company has agreed with the Underwriters to a 180-days standstill period on future share issuances waivable by the Underwriters and subject to (i) an exception for the issuance of a number of shares, subscription rights or other securities exercisable, convertible or exchangeable for shares up to 7.5% of the Company's outstanding shares after the Offering pursuant to alternative or additional funding obtained by the Company, and (ii) other customary exceptions. The members of the executive management have agreed with the Underwriters to a market customary 180-days lock-up period waivable by the Underwriters and subject to customary exceptions.

Additional Information

The following information is provided, as far as needed and applicable, pursuant to Article 7:97, §4/1 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

As mentioned above, Dr. Erik Amble, a director of the Company, is supportive of the Offering and committed to submit a subscription order for new shares in the Offering for an amount of EUR 100,000 Dr. Erik Amble also agreed to be allocated shares that are not immediately admitted to listing, as aforementioned.

As a director of the Company, Dr. Erik Amble is a "related party" in the sense of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS), as referred to in Article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code. In view hereof, the board of directors of the Company applied, as far as needed and applicable, the procedure of Article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code in connection with the commitment by Dr. Amble. Dr. Amble did not participate in the deliberation and voting by the board of directors in relation to the Offering.

Within the context of the aforementioned procedure, prior to the launch of the Offering, a committee of three independent directors of the Company (the "Committee") issued an advice to the board of directors in which the Committee assessed the participation of Dr. Amble in the Offering. In its advice to the board of directors, the Committee concluded the following: "The Committee believes that the envisaged transaction, including the commitment of Dr. Erik Amble, is in the interest of the Company and of its shareholders, and is not manifestly abusive. The commitment from Dr. Erik Amble provides evidence of the personal support for the Company's business and strategy by an existing director of the Company. The commitment is therefore an important means that can be used in the solicitation of interest with other potential investors for the purpose of the envisaged capital raising. While the envisaged capital raising may entail a dilution for the shareholders and holders of subscription rights (share options) of the Company, a successful capital raising would be in the interest of the Company as, amongst other things, it would allow the Company to have access to equity financing in a fast and efficient manner to fund its activities and its ongoing working capital requirements. The Committee also notes that the Company did not undertake to a guaranteed allocation of new shares to Dr. Erik Amble. The Committee notes in particular that, subject to the launch of the transaction, the offering will be open to institutional, qualified, professional and/or other investors as permitted under the applicable private placement exemptions, and that any final allocation to investors in excess of any guaranteed allocation will be made on the basis of customary objective and pre-identified criteria, and that upon successful completion of the capital raising, the same issue price of the new shares shall apply to all investors to which shares will be allocated, as the case may be. In view hereof, the Committee issues a favourable and unqualified opinion to the board of directors of the Company."

The Company's board of directors did not deviate from the Committee's favourable and unqualified conclusion. The Company's statutory auditor's assessment of the Committee's opinion and the minutes of the Company's meeting of the board of directors relating to the Offering, is as follows:

"The procedures performed are as follows:

Validated that the financial and accounting data stated in the opinion of the Committee of independent directors dated 7 March 2022 are consistent with the underlying accounting records;

Validated that the financial and accounting data stated in the minutes of the Board of Directors dated 7 March 2022 are consistent with the underlying accounting records.

On the basis of our procedures, as described in this report, we have no exceptions to be noted."

A copy of the reports that were prepared by the Company's board of directors and statutory auditor in accordance with Article 7:198 juncto Articles 7:179, 7:191 and 7:193 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code will be available on the Company's website upon completion of the Offering.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +32

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

Tel: +41 76 735 01 31

Email: gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump and DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases - including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure - with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.

The alfapump is Sequana Medical's unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdominal cavity into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination. DSR is Sequana Medical's proprietary approach to managing sodium and fluid overload through use of a sodium-free infusate administered into the abdominal cavity.

In the U.S., the Company's key growth market, the alfapump has been granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA for recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. Interim data from the ongoing North American pivotal study (POSEIDON) showed positive outcomes against all primary endpoints and a rapid and persistent clinically important improvement in quality of life. All patients have been enrolled in the study and primary endpoint reporting is planned for Q4 2022. This study is intended to support a future marketing application of the alfapump in the U.S. and Canada. In Europe, the alfapump is CE-marked for the management of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis and malignant ascites and is included in key clinical practice guidelines. Over 900 alfapump systems have been implanted to date.

Sequana Medical has combined its proven alfapump and proprietary DSR therapy, and is developing the alfapump DSR, a breakthrough approach to fluid overload due to heart failure. RED DESERT demonstrated that repeated DSR therapy in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients is able to manage their fluid and sodium balance, improve their cardio-renal status and restore their diuretic response for months post-treatment. Interim results from the ongoing SAHARA DESERT study of alfapump DSR in decompensated heart failure patients indicated a safe, effective and rapid elimination of persistent congestion and restoration of euvolemia, together with a considerable benefit in cardio-renal status and a dramatic improvement in diuretic responsiveness. Reporting of top-line data is planned for H2 2022.

Sequana Medical is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers:

The alfapump system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation. The DSR therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. The DSR therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between the DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump is a registered trademark. DSR is a registered trademark in Australia, the Benelux, the EU, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Israel, Norway, and Switzerland. alfapump DSR is a registered trademark in Australia, the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, and Norway.

