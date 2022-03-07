

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) reported results from the phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy. The company said the study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival versus physician's choice of chemotherapy. The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the TROPiCS-02 study showed a trend in improvement for overall survival. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies.



Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences, said: 'We are evaluating the data and will explore potential pathways with regulatory authorities to bring Trodelvy to this group of patients.'







