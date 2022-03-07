Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 14:58
chinadaily.com.cn: CPPCC member uses big data for sustainable development

BEIJING, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on China's remote sensing technologies and Big Earth Data.

Guo Huadong, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, talks about how to use Big Earth Data to support the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as how China can help other countries achieve sustainable development by sharing big data related to earth sciences.

Watch the video to learn more.

https://youtu.be/qNSbojUeZB8

