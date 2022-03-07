FCC Issues First Approval of Wireless Power Transfer with No Distance Limits to Ossia's Cota Technology

Ossia announces that its Cota wireless power technology has been approved by the FCC for use in the United States without any distance limitation.

REDMOND, Wash., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company that created Cota Real Wireless Power - the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight - today announced that it has received another milestone FCC authorization for the Cota wireless power system. This authorization removes the FCC's previous 1m distance limitation and frees Ossia's radio-frequency-based wireless power system to deliver power to a wide range of devices without any distance limitations. The newly authorized Cota system can be sold throughout the United States.

Ossia is the first wireless power company to have its products approved under the recently published FCC guidance that removes the FCC's previous 1m distance limit for some wireless power technologies authorized under Part 18 of the FCC's rules. In contrast to other companies' low-power devices authorized under different FCC rule parts, Ossia's authorization under Part 18 means that Cota technology is authorized to use significant power - in this case about 5W - to send power to devices at any distance.

The news comes on the heels of Ossia's receiving authorization for the Cota Real Wireless Power system to be sold and to operate without any distance limitations in 45+ countries outside of the US, including throughout the EU and UK, again at any distance.

"This is a tremendous milestone for Ossia. Cota wireless power devices are now authorized without distance limits in countries around the world, and the technology can be integrated into products for use in 45+ countries (and counting) and in all 50 states," said Ossia CEO Doug Stovall. "We set out with a groundbreaking technology that we knew would change the world. This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the huge US market opportunities now available for the Cota technology."

The Cota wireless power system has been through multiple rounds of rigorous testing to prove compliance with FCC rules, including those on RF exposure safety, which are the same rules that apply to Wi-Fi and cellular devices and are among the most stringent testing standards for RF exposure safety in the world.

"That Ossia is the first to receive this type of FCC approval for wireless power is testimony to the effectiveness and safety of the Cota technology - and provides a stronghold in meeting the power and safety needs of Ossia's customers. We have now established a high bar for the whole industry," said Hatem Zeine, a physicist and founder of Ossia. "With this certification, our partners and customers are able to build and certify their Cota enabled products and bring them to market. As more companies integrate and transform their products with Cota, we will see more innovation and more adoption from companies and countries around the globe. This is an incredibly exciting time in the history of wireless power."

This latest FCC certification enables Ossia's current partners to integrate the Cota technology into a broad range of products and applications at any distance. Ossia expects this authorization to pave the way for a proliferation of new devices and applications for wireless power at a distance.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

