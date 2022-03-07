In a recent head-to-head study, No7 day creams are proven to hydrate better than moisturizers that cost 10x more

Results of a new instrumental, skin hydration study show that the UK's No. 1 skincare brand*, No7, is outperforming its high-end competitors in the US with its popular age defying day creams.

A long-standing history

Founded by Florence Boot in 1935, No7 was launched during a time when beauty products were mainly reserved for wealthy consumers. It became one of the first brands to make high-performing and high-quality affordable products available to women everywhere.

In 2022, No7 is carving out a footprint in the American market by proving that achieving beautiful skin doesn't have to cost a fortune starting with its beloved age defying range.

In fact, the demand for No7 products in Britain inspired No7's newest American advertising/marketing campaign: "The UK's Best-Kept Skincare Secret," which recently debuted across the country.

Outperforming the competition

No7 is well-known for its famous age defying skincare ranges, such as Protect Perfect, Restore Renew, and Lift Luminate, which are clinically proven to target the signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and skin elasticity. In 2021 alone, No7 sold one of its cult-favorite age defying day creams every 10 seconds in the UK. **

In the US, results of a new instrumental skin hydration study showed No7's age defying day creams hydrate better than moisturizers that cost 10x more. In this same study, it was also revealed the No7 Lift Luminate Triple Action Day Cream, specifically, hydrates better than the US #1 moisturizer. ***

"Our team of scientists in the UK developed the No7 portfolio of age defying day creams over a decade ago, and we are proud that our products continue to outperform the competition even high-priced skincare products," said Atilla Cansun, Global Chief Marketing Officer at No7 Beauty Company. "We have 86 years of experience developing science-based skincare solutions and remain committed to using high-quality ingredients that deliver visible results."

"The No7 anti-aging product ranges, including both serums and day creams, have undergone rigorous, controlled clinical trials to ensure they work to their full potential and provide results," said Dr. Mike Bell, Head of Science Research, No7 Beauty Company. "The products are powered by advanced technology, including the Matrixyl 3000+ peptide blend, to target key skin needs to help improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles over time."

Launching the No7 challenge

A recent consumer study, conducted over four weeks, found No7 age defying day creams delivered visibly younger, healthier looking skin. This study was the inspiration behind the new consumer focused No7 Challenge to encourage consumers to try No7 to see the visible results for themselves, and if they aren't satisfied, they can return the product for a full refund.

"These new studies reinforce what No7 fans have long known that No7 creates products that work hard and offer visible results, without the high price tag," said Anisha Raghavan, North American Chief Marketing Officer, No7 Beauty Company, U.S. "The No7 Challenge not only gives Americans the opportunity to see how No7 products work first-hand, but also shows why the brand is a cult-favorite among the British population."

The brand is taking the No7 Challenge across the country through events and education, starting this March, in over 14,000 Walgreens, Target, Walmart Ulta Beauty stores. Consumers can visit www.No7BeautyChallenge.com for additional details.

Introducing new, more-sustainable packaging

While No7 has a well-established history, the brand continues to evolve and innovate. No7 day and night creams are now available in fully recyclable glass jars and caps, with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) incorporated. The additional product offerings in the age defying franchises face serums, body serums, and eye creams have also received updated packaging.

The No7 age defying products, including day creams, are available for purchase in-store or online at Walgreens and other mass-market retailers, including Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty:

Protect Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream SPF 30 ($24.99)

Lift Luminate Triple Action Day Cream SPF 30 ($26.99)

Restore Renew Face Neck Multi Action Day Cream SPF 30 ($26.99)

