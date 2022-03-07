

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its virtual Investor Day later on Monday, Kohl's Corp. (KSS) detailed its near- and long-term strategic initiatives to accelerate profitable growth and its financial plan. It aims to become the retailer of choice for the Active and Casual lifestyle.



The retailer plans to grow Sephora to a $2 billion business across more than 850 stores and also plans to open more than 100 new smaller format Kohl's stores over the next four years to support continued omnichannel growth.



The company will also continue to expand omnichannel capabilities with the launch of self-serve buy online, pick up in store to all stores in 2022, and continue to test self-serve returns and check-out.



Further, it plans to grow the digital business to $8 billion by enhancing discovery and shopability on Kohls.com. It is also enhancing Kohl's Card rewards benefit to 7.5% everyday.



The retailer is also planning to expand its Media Network as a way to leverage its strong omnichannel capability. It will use data science to increase personalization and accelerate localization to its entire store fleet over the next two years and optimize the data and analytics to create more relevant customer experiences.



Additionally, Kohl's introduced its long-term financial targets, projecting low-single digits percent sales growth, 7 to 8 percent operating margin and mid-to-high single digits percent earnings per share growth. It also projects operating cash flow of more than $5.5 billion and approximately $2.5 billion of free cash flow during 2022-2024.



The Company also announced plans to reach Net Zero emissions by 2025 and enhanced its goal to triple it's spend with diverse suppliers.







