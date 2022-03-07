Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M5MA ISIN: GG00B28C2R28 Ticker-Symbol: PEYA 
Tradegate
07.03.22
10:09 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,90012,50017:24
12,00012,20017:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LTD12,500-0,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.