Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in BioPorto A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 March 2022. As of the same date, ISIN DK0011048619 (BIOPOR) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061685823 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:4 Shareholders in BioPorto A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right for each existing share. 4 subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 9 March - 22 March 2022 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 251577 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: BIOPOR T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BioPorto A/S makes a rights issue of up to 66,938,601 New shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 1.50 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 11 March - 24 March 2022, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66