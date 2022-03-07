Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
WKN: 893191 ISIN: DK0011048619 Ticker-Symbol: 2P4 
Frankfurt
07.03.22
08:37 Uhr
0,200 Euro
-0,011
-5,18 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 16:05
84 Leser



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in BioPorto A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 March 2022. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0011048619 (BIOPOR) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. 



ISIN:       DK0061685823                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:       BioPorto, T-ret                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:    1:4                             
          Shareholders in BioPorto A/S will be allocated 1 subscription
          right for each existing share. 4 subscription rights entitle
          the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the     
          subscription price                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in      9 March - 22 March 2022                   
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days included):                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   251577                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook Code:  BIOPOR T                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment /  OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15           
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no   MiFID II tick size table/230                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code      XCSE                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



BioPorto A/S makes a rights issue of up to 66,938,601 New shares with a nominal
value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 1.50 per share of DKK 1.
Subscription period: 11 March - 24 March 2022, both days included. 





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
