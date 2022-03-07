MediQuant DataArk Awarded US Defense Health Agency Project to Archive All Military Health Records

DHA to consolidate legacy of health records in Military Health Systems

BRECKSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / MediQuant®, healthcare's leading provider of enterprise active archiving and conversion solutions, has been selected by the US Defense Health Agency (DHA) to help consolidate all clinical data across the Military Health System as it transitions to a new enterprise electronic health records (EHR) platform by 2024. The contract to deploy MediQuant's DataArk solution for the DHA "Genesis" rollout was secured by ECS, a leading provider of science, engineering, and advanced technology solutions.

MediQuant's DataArk archiving system was selected after four years of bidding and testing and a successful six-month pilot. The system includes joint medical services to the Army, Navy and Air Force with 9.5 million beneficiaries, 150,000 staff members, 1,300 locations worldwide and 723 Military Treatment Facilities. ECS/MediQuant won the bid to serve as the only legacy archiving vendor from among 80 competitors across healthcare data archivers, major technology and SaaS companies, and large defense contractors. MediQuant was recognized for its knowledge, expertise and commitment.

"We are proud that our unmatched experience in archiving large, complex enterprise projects as well as our proven methodologies and unrivaled expertise have been recognized and rewarded throughout the DHA's thorough selection process," said Jim Jacobs, MediQuant CEO. "The DHA work solidifies our position as the recognized leader in the data archiving space and is a powerful validation of our services, solutions and people."

The preparation and development of the DHA project drove much of MediQuant's recent service growth and many key innovations using leading-edge technologies that also benefit other clients, including:

FHIR Interoperability

Greater platform security

New functionality, such as referential matching and Customer Directed Migration

Enhanced support infrastructure

Multi-time zone capabilities

"MediQuant is focused 100% on helping all healthcare organizations - whether it's for the DHA, large health systems, critical care access hospitals or physician practice groups - to safely and securely transition systems and preserve longitudinal views of patient records through archiving legacy data," said Dave Lamar, Chief Growth Officer. "In fact, the pilot program allowed us to expand talent and resources that improved our productivity and service offerings everywhere."

Since the beginning of the DHA pilot project, MediQuant increased its staff by 40%, building a dedicated team for government and reinforcing resources for commercial businesses.

MediQuant cleans and matches data before either migrating multiple retired electronic medical records (EMRs) to its DataArk® system, linking historical patient records to the active EHR, or converting legacy data in retired EMRs to a health system's enterprise MPI. MediQuant connects patients at the point of care, which dramatically improves the depth of information clinicians have to care for patients.

