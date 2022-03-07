Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: TONNER-ONE WORLD HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES HIGH VALUE NFT PROJECTS & NEW CRYPTO/FOREX TRADING SOFTWARE

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) Shareholder Letter:

Dear Shareholders,

I am extremely pleased to announce that Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. will host the first in a series of shareholder Zoom presentations on Tuesday, March 15 at 1:30 pm central standard time. The purpose of this meeting will be to present our new leadership team and to lay out our growth plan over the next few years as we pursue a digital commerce-driven business model.

In keeping with our vision for the future, I am also pleased to announce a new division of the Company called the Digital Commerce Collective. The DCC is a comprehensive product and service development model focused on four key areas of growth: Crypto and Forex technology, interactive commerce, proprietary trading firm initiatives, and IP licensing for entertainment and Metaverse applications.

Over the next six months, the company will begin rolling out new phases of the DCC with the first being the recent launch of TradeScore, a suite of Crypto, Forex, and market trading applications, which have received an official endorsement from the former CEO of Epic Trading, Mr. Spencer Iverson.



The TradeScore line consists of four market indicators designed to help traders adhere to concise, rules-based trading strategies based on fundamental and technical market analysis.

While each of these products was developed around distinct areas of the markets, they also will be offered as an all-in-one suite of tools that can be used interactively. For more information or to access the TradeScore programs, log onto tradescorepro.com or tonnerow.com.

The second phase of the DCC will be the launch of collectible NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that will be minted from an exclusive IP license with the Prettie Girls! line of toys, Stacey McBride-Irby, creator of So In Style® Barbie and celebrity doll designer, Robert Tonner. Mr. Tonner is best known for his collectors dolls based on the feature films, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Avatar, Superman and more.

The first NFT mint in the Tonner-One World series will be images of work product by Robert Tonner and Stacey McBride-Irby. These mints will be launched on April 15 and will feature never-before-seen items such as original sketches by both designers, photographs, recordings, and more. We are also excited to announce that on next Tuesday's call, we will award 10 attendees with high-value items from our first Prettie Girls! NFT mint that will include original, custom artist renderings.

The third phase of the DCC will be the launch of a proprietary trading firm, Forex Funding Group. This firm will specialize in providing capital to qualified Forex, Crypto, and stock market traders. The firm will generate revenue from paid challenges by prospective contractors and the profitable trading of contracted traders. The Forex Funding Group website is currently under construction, but we have made a live preview available for viewing at forexfundinggroup.com.

The fourth phase of the DCC will be the development of animated short-length projects, feature films, and Metaverse applications centered on the Prettie Girls! Our entertainment subsidiary, Prettie Girls! Productions has already completed several pitch projects for presentation to Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, and Prime Video.

As we achieve market-share with the first four DCC projects, we will then pursue a conceptual fifth phase of the DCC with the launching of the Tonner-One World digital currency exchange and brokerage firm. While this phase is an exciting proposition for the company, we will not begin to allocate development funds to this project until late 2023.

I am sure this has been a lot to digest but I wanted to give TONR shareholders and supporters a solid roadmap of our plans for the coming years. In keeping with our goal of transparency and communication, I have instructed our Community Initiatives Team to create a Discord channel that will enable us to foster a real-time flow of interaction with shareholders. Please log onto our website at tradescorepro.com/tonr-investors to join.



We absolutely love the opportunities that Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. has seized on and is pursuing but we are going to move forward by following a clear and concise plan.

We are truly excited about the future and are looking forward to the journey ahead.

If you would like to attend the Zoom meeting and get qualified for the Prettie Girls! NFT giveaway, please log onto our corporate website (tonnerow.com) and click the TONR Investors link to register. Seating for this session will be limited to 300 attendees so we suggest you get signed up right away.

Thank you for your time, attention and support of Tonner One-World Holdings, Inc. and we look forward to building a bright and profitable future together as the Tonner-One World family.

Regards,



Ms. Corinda Joanne Melton

CEO

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.



About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency and high value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc . Email: info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

