

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Sunday reported very few Covid positive cases, as seen in the initial days of the pandemic.



Only 5740 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded from across the country at the weekend, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, clearly reflecting the fast subsiding of the pandemic. This is the lowest daily number reported in the U.S. since March 21, 2020.



The weekly average of 48335 is the lowest in more than seven months, as per the latest tally published by the New York Times. It dwindled by 56 percent within a couple of weeks.



There is a 31 percent fall in Covid deaths in the same period.



38,999 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection, as per the New York Times latest tally. Hospital admissions reduced by 43 percent within a fortnight.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 44 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 7,255.



54,753,181 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 216,147,515 Americans, or 65.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.



44 percent of the eligible population, or 95,172,197 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Also on Sunday, the world recorded the ignominious milestone of crossing 6 million deaths caused by the worst pandemic in modern era.



With 3949 more deaths reporting from across the globe on Sunday, the number of lives lost due to Covid has risen to 6,000,936.



Nearly one-sixth of this occurred in the United States, the worst-hit country.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de