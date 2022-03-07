DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Pertussis Market to Garner Considerable Growth at 1.4% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Asserts DelveInsight

The current prophylatic Pertussis market is already quite strong with GSK and Sanofi leading the space. Pertussis market comprises of DTaP vaccines and Tdap vaccines mainly, which include approved vaccines such as Adacel, Boostrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, Vaxelis, Others [Daptacel, Infanrix, Tetraxim, Pentaxim in the US; Boostrix, Repevax/Adacel Hexaxim/Hexyon/Hexacima, Vaxelis, Infanrix Hexa, Others [Daptacel, Infanrix, Tetraxim, Pentaxim] in the EU-5 countries, and Tetrabik, Tribik/BK1301 and Quattrovac in Japan.

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Pertussis Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Pertussis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Pertussis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), Japan, and China]. The Pertussis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Pertussis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Pertussis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical Pertussis companies, including Sanofi Pasteur, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Serum Institute, Bilthoven, Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (VPM), Cansino Bio, China National Biotec Group and Beijing Institute of Biological Products, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Pertussis treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Pertussis treatment outlook. Pertussis Vaccines manufactured by Sanofi dominate the current US market. Sanofi Pasteur is one of the key players in pediatric vaccines in both developed and emerging markets, with a broad portfolio of standalone and combination vaccines protecting against up to six diseases in a single injection.

dominate the current US market. Sanofi Pasteur is one of the key players in pediatric vaccines in both developed and emerging markets, with a broad portfolio of standalone and combination vaccines protecting against up to six diseases in a single injection. Another key player in the Pertussis vaccines market is GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK ). Some of the pediatric and adult Pertussis vaccines by Sanofi and GSK are Vaxelis, Adacel, Quadracel, Boostrix, Infanrix, Kinrix, and many more.

( ). Some of the pediatric and adult Pertussis vaccines by Sanofi and GSK are and many more. The pertussis market will grow because of the increase in the recommendation of vaccination programs in pregnant women, rising awareness of disease programs, and the growing pertussis population . However, the growth of the Pertussis market will be hindered by the acellular vaccines being less effective in the current market, lack of patient awareness, hindrances in developing a new whole-cell version of pertussis vaccines, different vaccination policies amongst various countries, and faulty vaccines produced by Chinese companies.

. However, the growth of the Pertussis market will be hindered by the With high DTP vaccination rates in the 7MM and China among infants and children, and instances of pertussis re-emergence in the post-vaccination period, as well as an increased trend in yearly incidence cases in some countries, demand for DTP vaccinations, particularly new and improved vaccines, and remains high. Due to high immunization coverage, the market potential for new and improved vaccinations is enormous as older generation vaccines are expected to be phased out.

among infants and children, and instances of pertussis re-emergence in the post-vaccination period, as well as an increased trend in yearly incidence cases in some countries, demand for DTP vaccinations, particularly new and improved vaccines, and remains high. Due to high immunization coverage, the market potential for new and improved vaccinations is enormous as older generation vaccines are expected to be phased out. There are a lot of competitive pressures in Europe and the United States since there are many vaccines currently being used. Pediarix and Pentacel , two well-known vaccines in the United States , are doing well. However, with the recent availability in the United States of a hexavalent vaccination called as Vaxelis , these vaccines are expected to be replaced in the coming years.

and since there are many vaccines currently being used. , two well-known vaccines in , are doing well. However, with the recent availability in of a hexavalent vaccination called as , these vaccines are expected to be replaced in the coming years. When it comes to Tdap vaccinations or adult booster shots, Adacel/Repevax/Adacel-Polio and Boostrix are the only major alternatives in the EU-5 and the US. For GSK and Sanofi, life-time vaccination is unquestionably a growth sector and a development potential.

are the only major alternatives in the EU-5 and the US. For GSK and Sanofi, life-time vaccination is unquestionably a growth sector and a development potential. In the coming future, China will see the introduction of new vaccines for children, such as the DTcP primary and booster vaccines . In China , co-purified DTaP vaccines dominate the current DTP market in terms of sales volume, but DTcP vaccinations are projected to replace co-purified DTaP vaccines in China in the coming period. At present, Sanofi is only company present in China with their DTcP vaccine Pentaxim , in addition to the domestic key players for pertussis. Due to an issue with the supplier of a raw ingredient used in the formulation of Pentaxim for China , the business had supply difficulties for the vaccine in 2018.

will see the introduction of new vaccines for children, such as the . In , dominate the current DTP market in terms of sales volume, but DTcP vaccinations are projected to replace co-purified DTaP vaccines in in the coming period. At present, is only company present in with their , in addition to the domestic key players for pertussis. Due to an issue with the supplier of a raw ingredient used in the formulation of Pentaxim for , the business had supply difficulties for the vaccine in 2018. Daiichi Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and KM Biologics supply pertussis vaccinations in Japan . Mitsubishi is now leading the Japanese vaccination market with Tetrabik.

and supply pertussis vaccinations in . Mitsubishi is now leading the Japanese vaccination market with Tetrabik. Countries like France and Italy have made pertussis vaccinations mandatory, while it is recommended in the vaccination schedules of the US, UK, Germany , Spain , France , and Japan .

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Pertussis Drugs Market Analysis

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is an acute respiratory infection caused by Bordetella Pertussis. Pertussis can cause serious illness in babies, children, teens, and adults. Symptoms of pertussis usually develop within 5-10 days after exposure. Sometimes pertussis symptoms do not develop for as long as 3 weeks.

For Pertussis, DelveInsight estimates that the total vaccinated population in the 7MM and China was 65,837,354 in 2020, where the US accounted for the 20,058,055 vaccination in 2020. It is important to mention that vaccination of pregnant women against pertussis has been strongly advised, however, in majority of countries the usage of vaccines is off-label. There is a high vaccination coverage for pregnant women in the UK

The Pertussis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Age-specific vaccine immunization rate in the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and United Kingdom ), Japan , and China

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Pertussis Epidemiological Analysis

Pertussis Treatment Market

DTP, DTaP, and TDaP vaccines are used for prophylactic treatment for pertussis. Many vaccines are available for different age groups in the market. Adacel and Boostrix are available for adults and pregnant women. Post-exposure treatment is also available in the Pertussis market through different antibodies like macrolides (erythromycin, clarithromycin, or azithromycin) and Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensed 12 combination vaccines for use in the United States to help protect against diphtheria and tetanus. Nine of these vaccines also help protect against whooping cough.

Among the approved vaccines for Pertussis, FDA has only approved DTaP, including Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, Quadracel, Vaxelis, and TDaP, including Adacel and Boostrix while Repevax/Adacel-Polio and Hexaxim are approved only in Europe. On the other hand, Quattrovac, Tetrabik, and tribik are approved in Japan. Pentaxim is only approved in China.

The Pertussis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The Pertussis vaccines are developed by key players, such as ILiAD Biotechnologies (BPZE1), Serum Institute of India, Bilthoven Biologicals and Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (SIIPL Tdap), China National Biotec Group, and Beijing Institute of Biological Products (DTacP), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (BK1310/MT-2355), Cansino Bio (DTcP Infant and Booster) that are under late - and mid-phase of clinical development have the potential to create a significant positive shift in Pertussis market size. The launch of these emerging Pertussis therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Pertussis Market Analysis

Pertussis market will increase because the vaccine coverage of 3-4 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine in the first year of life (DTP3 and DTP4) is more than 90% in the 7MM and China. Also, pertussis pipeline is active with the advent of a few candidates in mid- and late-stage clinical development as key players are investing in R&D and clinical trials. Moreover, pertussis vaccination for pregnant women is recommended in various countries. The less efficacious vaccine therapy for the patients could provide a higher chunk of Pertussis market share to the more efficacious emerging candidates if approved. In addition to that, the introduction of DTP combination vaccines can influence the pertussis market size.

Nevertheless, the disease has high cases of immunity waning in many patients. Acellular vaccines do not provide long-term protection to the patients. There are higher chances of resurgence and often patients become refractory to the available options. Also, TDaP and hexavalent vaccines are not yet available in China and Japan and Tdap booster vaccinations get lowered in adults. Moreover, most high-income countries have switched to DTaP, although the cheaper DTwP remains the vaccine of choice in low- and middle-income countries.

Scope of the Pertussis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan , and China.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), , and China. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Pertussis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Pertussis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Pertussis Companies investigating its drug candidates: Sanofi Pasteur, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Serum Institute, Bilthoven, Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (VPM), Cansino Bio, China National Biotec Group and Beijing Institute of Biological Products , and several others.

, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Pertussis Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Pertussis Key Insights 2 Pertussis Report Introduction 3 Pertussis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Pertussis 5 Pertussis Key Events 6 Pertussis SWOT Analysis 7 Pertussis Disease Background and Overview 8 Pertussis Prophylactic Treatment 9 Pertussis Antibiotic Treatment 10 Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines on Vaccination of Pertussis for Infants, Children, Adolescents, Pregnant Women, and Adults (2020) 11 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Guidelines for Pertussis Vaccination in the United States (2020) 12 Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) Guidelines for Pertussis Vaccination in Germany (2018) 13 Public Health England Guidelines for Management of Pertussis in the UK (2018) 14 Pertussis Epidemiology and Patient Population 15 Organizations contributing towards Pertussis 16 Pertussis Patient Journey 17 Pertussis Marketed Vaccines 18 Pertussis Emerging Vaccines 19 Potential of Current and Emerging Vaccines 20 Pertussis: Seven Major Market Analysis 21 Pertussis Market Drivers 22 Pertussis Market Barriers 23 Pertussis Unmet Needs 24 Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement 25 Disclaimer 26 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Pertussis Diagnostics Market Report

View Other Reports

Pertussis Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight's Pertussis - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology.

Whooping cough Epidemiology

DelveInsight's Whooping cough Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Whooping cough/Pertussis.

Pertussis Pipeline

"Pertussis Pipeline Insights, 2021" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Pertussis market. Key players involved in this market are Sanofi Pasteur, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Serum Institute, Bilthoven, Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH (VPM), Cansino Bio, China National Biotec Group and Beijing Institute of Biological Products, and others.

Browse Blog Posts

Asthma: Rising Prevalence And The Key Challenges In The Management

Pertussis Vaccines: Whole-cell & Acellular Vaccines, Different Types & Manufacturers along with the Regimen in Various Age Groups

Chronic Refractory Cough Market and the Monopoly of the Over-The-Counter Drugs

Alarming Growth of Chronic Respiratory Diseases (CRDs) and Their Prolonged Impact on the Quality of Life

What is Driving the Pertussis Treatment Market Forward?

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg