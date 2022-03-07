Cannabis Wiki Continues to Expand Its Content Network with the Appointment of Jacqui Childs as Chief Content Officer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2022) - Cannabis Wiki, a Canadian content distribution network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqui Childs as their Chief Content Officer. She is a best-selling author, model, advocate, and highly-followed trendsetter across a number of industries, with a heavy focus on, and passion for, the cannabis industry in Canada. With over 3M followers, Jacqui uses her influence to advocate for mental health awareness, plant-based therapeutic options, wellness, and beauty.

The appointment comes as a natural progression of Jacqui's involvement with the content marketing platform as long-standing co-host of The Green Room Podcast, produced by the Cannabis Wiki Network, where she is best known for her outspokenness and authenticity.

"I couldn't be more pleased to grow my relationship with Cannabis Wiki, as they continue rapid expansion. I've had the privilege of joining the network during its inception back in 2018, and through our tireless hard-work we've been able to work together to expand the network to include a vast reach, more programming, compliant content marketing, and much more," said Childs.

"I am thrilled that Jacqui has accepted the role of Chief Content Officer with Cannabis Wiki. Jacqui's wealth of experience in the Cannabis space, combined with her knowledge and understanding of content creation, in addition to her loyalty from day one to the network makes her a perfect fit for Chief Content Officer, and I look forward to growing the Cannabis Wiki Network with her," said Derrick Berney, Founder & CEO of Cannabis Wiki.

Cannabis Wiki looks forward to continuing the expansion of the network with more news on the horizon, including a full in-house, one-stop-shop of marketing and public relations services, new, fresh podcasts, events and conferences, including the first ever in Southwest Ontario June 15-16th, expansion of the team, and much more.

About Cannabis Wiki

With diversity and depth when it comes to understanding different perspectives of cannabis, from business to international relations. The team is medicinal patients, cannabis enthusiasts and recreational users who understand the important need to educate. Amidst complex and ongoing changes in regulations, Cannabis Wiki is a seasoned team of dedicated writers, podcasters, photographers, social media influencers and producers, engaging and collaborating with our community, creating original cannabis content. Follow Cannabis Wiki on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Jacqui Childs

Jacqui Childs is a Canadian trendsetter, author, model, media personality and podcast host that has created a massive community of engaged followers across numerous social and media platforms. Her outspoken nature and fun-loving personality bring honesty and approachability to the topics she covers, from cannabis to current affairs. Jacqui is Chief Content Officer at Cannabis Wiki, where she has been a long-standing co-host of The Greenroom Podcast and other productions. You can follow Jacqui's journey on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

