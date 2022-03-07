The Purdy Group Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / The Purdy Group is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work® for the 1st time since starting its operations in the United States. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Purdy Group. The Purdy Group firmly believes in investing in its employees in terms of benefits, training, and support, resulting in employee growth and better experiences for its customers.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Purdy Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work Certified as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said COO, Harold Hurst. "Every team member across our entire organization has a hand in earning this award for our organization by believing and executing our company's vision of offering our customers "A Promise of Something Different". We believe our company's biggest assets are our people and our culture, and this award proves that. We celebrate our entire team and thank them for all they've done to earn this incredible recognition."

The Purdy Group has recently implemented training, marketing, and other programs to differentiate itself from other automotive dealerships in their respective markets. A major component to this effort called "Purdy People" brought a refocused attention on how The Purdy Group can improve its teams, community efforts, and management to create a unique environment and culture that delivers better workplace and customer experiences.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About The Purdy Group

Founded in 1957, Purdy Group is a worldwide leader in the automotive industry. From retail sales all the way to mobility services, every aspect of the automotive industry focuses on outstanding customer service while embracing cutting edge technology.

Headquartered in Costa Rica, Purdy Group has established a presence in the United States with operations throughout Texas and is rapidly expanding.

Our commitment also extends to Sustainability in three major areas: economic, social and environmental. This directive allows us to analyze all efforts to assure that our business efforts align with local needs.

At Purdy, our most valuable assets are, and will always be, our associates or Purdy People as they call themselves. Our business success is 100% linked to their development and training as well as providing a culture and the leadership that allows them to thrive.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

