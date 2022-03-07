Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
WKN: A0Q7XC ISIN: SE0002579912 Ticker-Symbol: 2BQ 
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: GHP Specialty Care AB ges observationsstatus / GHP Specialty Care AB receives observation status (15/22)

Idag, den 7 mars 2022, offentliggjorde Capio Group Services AB ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i GHP Specialty Care AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN-kod SE0002579912, orderboks-ID 059064) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, March 7, 2022, Capio Group Services AB disclosed a public takeover bid
to the shareholders in GHP Specialty Care AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in GHP
Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN code SE0002579912, order book ID 059064) shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
