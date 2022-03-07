Nasdaq Stockholm AB: GHP Specialty Care AB ges observationsstatus / GHP Specialty Care AB receives observation status (15/22)

Idag, den 7 mars 2022, offentliggjorde Capio Group Services AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i GHP Specialty Care AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN-kod SE0002579912, orderboks-ID 059064) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, March 7, 2022, Capio Group Services AB disclosed a public takeover bid to the shareholders in GHP Specialty Care AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in GHP Specialty Care AB (GHP, ISIN code SE0002579912, order book ID 059064) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB