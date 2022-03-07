Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, is launching a new range of high value-added battery systems, ZEN PLUS, which will equip heavy electric vehicles (buses, off-road vehicles, special trucks).

Modular batteries with excellent energy density in one single format

To meet the needs of manufacturers in the Group's target markets (buses, non-road vehicles, trains, boats) and to offer ever greater autonomy to vehicles, Forsee Power engineers have developed a new format of ZEN batteries with very high energy density. Already available in packs from of 8 to 42 kWh, Forsee Power's ZEN offer now includes ZEN PLUS format for more on-board energy.

The offer comprises of 5 new batteries with energies ranging from 74 kWh to 84 kWh: ZEN 74, ZEN 77, ZEN 79, ZEN 82, and ZEN 84, in a single format thanks to the integration of lithium-ion NMC VDA modules capable of delivering high performance. The excellent energy density of 180 Wh/kg allows the vehicles to circulate during a full day of operations in complete autonomy, while optimizing the available volumes: on the roof or at the rear of the vehicles.

ZEN PLUS is the first pack on the market offering the ability to perfectly adjust the voltage and energy to the needs of the system; it can support both 650V motorizations and 800V motorizations within a same battery format.

In addition, the innovative ZEN PLUS reduces costs by increasing the volume of purchases (casing, cells also included in the SLIM offer) thus offering a very competitive option to OEMs.

A range of eco-designed batteries, meeting the most stringent safety standards, with an ultra-competitive total cost of ownership (TCO)

Combined with high-performance liquid thermal management capable of addressing all climatic zones even the most contrasting ones the NMC lithium-ion cells offer a lifetime of 5,000 cycles to Forsee Power's new ZEN PLUS offer, allowing an ultra-competitive total cost of ownership (TCO).

In addition, Forsee Power's operational safety engineers supported the development of this new offer by ensuring that it complies with the most stringent industry standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL C, ISO 12405, IEC 62660, IEC 60664, plus the latest R10-6 and R100 rev3 certification standards.

Eco-design is at the heart of Forsee Power's R&D policy. These new packs not only ensure a very competitive lifespan, they are also designed to facilitate repairability. As an example, the detachable BMS block on the front of the battery pack allows an easy access to the electronics. Also, at the end of their first life, ZEN PLUS batteries can be used in stationary energy storage systems for several more years.

A strategic geographical presence to meet the growing demand for zero-emission heavy vehicles

The Forsee Power group has a strong industrial presence, sized to meet the needs of its customers worldwide. Manufacturing sites in Europe (France and Poland) and Asia (China and India) host automated battery assembly lines whose production capacities currently 1 GWh are increasing every year to meet the growing demand for electrification of heavy and light vehicles. The Group also announced its ambition to open an industrial site in the United States by the end of the year.

This industrial footprint allows the Group to locate the production of its batteries as close as possible to its customers' assembly plants, significantly reducing the carbon footprint linked to transport and limiting delivery costs and times. These four production sites also provide battery maintenance services, in addition to remote diagnostic devices.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72.4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

