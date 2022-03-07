Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 3 to March 4, 2022:

Transaction

date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the

shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 03.03.2022 561,207 47.4498 26,629,170.01 XPAR 03.03.2022 100,000 47.5959 4,759,588.00 CEUX 03.03.2022 97,000 47.5384 4,611,227.52 TQEX 03.03.2022 AQEU 04.03.2022 319,503 45.0652 14,398,457.01 XPAR 04.03.2022 75,000 44.8116 3,360,871.73 CEUX 04.03.2022 25,000 44.8156 1,120,388.83 TQEX 04.03.2022 25,000 44.8113 1,120,281.88 AQEU Total 1,202,710 46.5615 55,999,984.96

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005796/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com