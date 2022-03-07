Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from March 3 to March 4, 2022:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Amount of
Market
03.03.2022
561,207
47.4498
26,629,170.01
XPAR
03.03.2022
100,000
47.5959
4,759,588.00
CEUX
03.03.2022
97,000
47.5384
4,611,227.52
TQEX
03.03.2022
AQEU
04.03.2022
319,503
45.0652
14,398,457.01
XPAR
04.03.2022
75,000
44.8116
3,360,871.73
CEUX
04.03.2022
25,000
44.8156
1,120,388.83
TQEX
04.03.2022
25,000
44.8113
1,120,281.88
AQEU
Total
1,202,710
46.5615
55,999,984.96
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
