In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian declares transactions executed on its own shares between 28 February and 4 March 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.02.28 755 18.00 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.02.28 1 173 18.23 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.02.28 103 18.32 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.02.28 21 969 18.16 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.01 546 17.98 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.01 1 071 18.02 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.01 130 18.16 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.01 23 853 17.96 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.02 99 19.62 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.02 8 551 19.41 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.03 263 18.90 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.03 145 19.09 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.03 8 292 19.14 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.04 1 945 17.99 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.04 893 18.02 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.04 230 18.34 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.04 23 932 18.05 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

