Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI):
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian declares transactions executed on its own shares between 28 February and 4 March 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction date
Daily total volume
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.02.28
755
18.00
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.02.28
1 173
18.23
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.02.28
103
18.32
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.02.28
21 969
18.16
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.01
546
17.98
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.01
1 071
18.02
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.01
130
18.16
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.01
23 853
17.96
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.02
99
19.62
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.02
8 551
19.41
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.03
263
18.90
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.03
145
19.09
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.03
8 292
19.14
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.04
1 945
17.99
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.04
893
18.02
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.04
230
18.34
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.04
23 932
18.05
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005813/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sarah Mingham
VP Investor Relations Financing
sarah.mingham@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Carole Alexandre
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
carole.alexandre@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44