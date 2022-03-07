1000 Miglia - COPPA DELLE ALPI 2022

BRESCIA, Italy, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coppa delle Alpi 2022, a winter regularity race for historic cars organised by 1000 Miglia Srl, will take place from 9 to 12 March and will be the first race valid for the Italian Great Events Championship 2022, organized by ACI Sport. The cars will cross the unique Alpine arc of Italy, Switzerland and Austria in the presence of some Unesco World Heritage Sites, reviving the first historic edition held in August 1921.

After the first edition by 1000 Miglia in 2019, the re-enactment of the Alpine race will this year see 54 cars at the start with a parterre of crews coming from US, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Holland, Belgium and Switzerland.

The Fiat 514 Coppa delle Alpi Spider Sport of 1931, Fiat 514 MM of 1930 and Fiat 508C of 1937 and 1938 and the Lancia Aprilia of 1937 and 1939 make up the group of pre-war cars while Alfa Romeo, Bristol, Jaguar, Austin Healey, Mercedes Benz, MG, Triumph, Porsche, Saab, Volvo and Ferrari. The uniqueness of the 2022 Coppa delle Alpi can be seen in the numbers: 11 Time Controls, 5 Passage Controls, 70 Time Trials and 65 secret Average Detections along a route of over 1000 kilometres. Groups of trials along the route will award the BPER Trophy and Trophies named after Bormio, St. Moritz, Seefeld and Bressanone-Brixen. The first day of the race will feature Brescia as the starting and finishing point of a scenic loop that will reach Nistisino, Sulzano and Lake Iseo. On the second day, the cars will drive along the western shore of Lake Garda towards the Adamello-Brenta Natural Park. The lunch stop in Fai della Paganella will take the cars towards Val di Non, Val di Sole, the Tonale and Aprica Passes to Bormio for the end of the leg. On the third day, the cars will drive over the Bernina Pass and through Val Müstair to St. Moritz. Than they will cross the Resia Pass and continue across the Austrian border to Seefeld in Tirol. In the final leg, the crews will cross over the Brenner Pass and through the Pustertal Valley to the foothills of the Dolomites where they will face the last sporting trials before reaching the finish line in Brixen/Bressanone.

The overall winner, the winner of each grouping and the winner of the General Classification Average Trials will be guaranteed acceptance to 1000 Miglia 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761165/COPPA_DELLE_ALPI_2022.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761166/1000_Miglia_Logo.jpg