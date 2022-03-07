Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) (Wejo), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for autonomous, electric and connected vehicle data, received the ArcGIS Marketplace Award at the 2022 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 5-7, 2022. This award was presented to Wejo for its innovation, excellence and outstanding achievements in helping customers succeed with ArcGIS technology.

Wejo's partnership with Esri's geographic Information systems (GIS) technology helps organizations particularly within the transportation, government, retail, real estate and construction industries efficiently find the solutions that big data provides without allocating the time and resources that massive data sets typically require. Wejo provides Esri's leading GIS tools with data sets aggregated from 13.2+ trillion data points collected from approximately 12 million connected vehicles to further refine these products and support infrastructure decision making, such as effective EV charging placement.

"Working together, Esri and Wejo have been able to drive smart mobility forward and put together the pieces of a very intricate journey and location intelligence puzzle," said Richard Barlow, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wejo. "Our ongoing partnership is helping customers succeed in tackling broad transportation and infrastructure issues today -making smarter decisions that address business operations and profitability, as well as driving broad benefits across safety, security and sustainability."

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence, with a network of more than 2,700 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software as well as those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. Wejo was one of a number of Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

"The power behind Esri's GIS suite combined with Wejo's extensive connected vehicle dataset ensures the most granular and accurate findings in the world," said Jim Eaton, Assistant Vice President of Solutions Engineering at Wejo. "The data covers 95% of the total US road network and is accurate to within three meters, providing endless opportunities for segmented analysis and relevant updates."

In 2022, Wejo launched its Intelligence products on the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace, harnessing the power of Esri's GIS suite with data from the world's leading and largest connected vehicle data provider.

"Esri congratulates Wejo on their 2022 EPC award in recognition of their groundbreaking work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. "We are proud to partner with Wejo to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers."

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for autonomous, electric, and connected vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 12 million vehicles and 66.8 billion journeys to date, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link: https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements.

