Saft Energy Storage System to Help Svalbard Decarbonize

The Intensium Max High Energy system will provide the flexibility to support Arctic community's transition from coal to renewable energy and cut emissions by 100%

The 6 MW, 7 MWh, six-container system will be the largest lithium-ion battery in the Arctic

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 7, 2022 / Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has won a turnkey contract for an energy storage system (ESS) for the world's most northerly community of Longyearbyen in Svalbard, the island group in the Norwegian Arctic region. The new 6 megawatt (MW) and 7 megawatt-hour (MWh) lithium-ion system will be housed in six containers and based on Saft's Intensium Max High Energy technology. Saft will provide a fully integrated solution that includes power conversion and control systems. It will deliver the project by late 2022, a lead time that is ambitious considering the remote location and environmental conditions.

The new ESS will support Longyearbyen council's transition to becoming a zero-emission community and cutting CO2 emissions by 100%. It will be located next to the town's coal-fired power station and will provide reserve capacity to overcome fluctuations as well as providing backup power for black start capability. When the coal power station closes in 2023, the ESS will provide voltage and frequency control to integrate diesel generators and growing amounts of renewable energy.

Joachim Karlsen, Longyearbyen Council's project manager says: "We selected Saft after a competitive bidding process that evaluated price, quality and capability to deliver. One aspect we particularly liked about Saft is its experience and proven high reliability with similar systems for remote communities in northern Canada and Alaska. That has given us extra reassurance that their team has what it takes to deliver this complex project in harsh Arctic conditions and that their technology will provide us with reliability and security of supply."

The purchase of the giant battery is the start of developing Longyearbyen into a zero-emission society. This battery storage system, which will be one of the largest in Scandinavia, will contribute to better security of supply, lower operating costs and reduced climate emissions, says Karlsen.

Longyearbyen is located in the high Arctic and at 78° North. It is one of the world's most northerly permanent settlements, with winter temperatures that can drop below -40°C. Saft is planning to overcome logistics' challenges by scheduling transportation of systems in warmer months. In addition, it will carry out final commissioning during the winter to demonstrate to Longyearbyen Council that the system can withstand the intense Arctic winter.

