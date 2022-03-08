- (PLX AI) - Galenica FY adjusted EBIT CHF 213.1 million vs. estimate CHF 208 million
- • FY adjusted net income CHF 174.8 million vs. estimate CHF 165 million
- • Dividend increase of 17% to CHF 2.10 per share, of which CHF 1.05 will be paid from the capital contribution reserve
- • Galenica expects an EBIT increase of 5% to 10% in 2022
- • The extraordinarily high level of additional sales resulting from the measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic are no longer expected in the 2022 financial year
- • Galenica still expects consolidated sales to be at least on prior year level
GALENICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de