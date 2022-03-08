Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.03.2022 | 07:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. - Ex-dividend USD 0.05 today

Bermuda, 8 March 2022 - Shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd. will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.05 as of today.

For further information, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of fourteen ships and 4 Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
