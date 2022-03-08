- (PLX AI) - Vestas received a 42 MW order for several wind parks in Portugal.
- • The contract includes the supply and installation of two V162-6.2 MW, two V117-4.2 MW and six V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- • Turbine delivery is expected by the fourth quarter of 2022 whilst commissioning is planned by the first half of 2023
