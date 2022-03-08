Johnson Controls brand Sensormatic Solutions empowers retailers to effectively drive retail operations and delight customers

The Sensormatic IQ intelligent operating platform improves retail outcomes with greater scalability, agility, and more actionable insights

The solution may assist retailers with an increase in food compliance and safety standards through digitalisation

Johnson Controls today announced that Sensormatic Solutions is adding PENN Connected to its Sensormatic IQ platform capabilities, to increase operational efficiency through remote refrigeration monitoring and digital compliance.

The digital solution helps retailers combat food waste, and assists with compliance by monitoring product storing temperatures, both hot and cold. The digital food safety platform provides remote monitoring, empowering retailers to better serve their shoppers with quality products at the right temperature. Through prompt alerts, retailers can intervene early to reduce or control product losses.

"With trillions of pounds euros of food wasted each year, and with essential product scarcity top-of-mind around the world, it is critical to use a full range of tools to help maintain a culture of product safety and compliance," said Craig Szklany, Sensormatic Solutions vice president of global solutions management marketing. "With the digital food safety solution under the Sensormatic Solutions umbrella, we are uniquely positioned to better serve our customers. Offering a remote access monitoring system and greater compliance will provide retailers the flexibility to adapt to new business models as well as the peace of mind that their consumers have access to high-quality products."

The food safety platform is designed to integrate with Sensormatic IQ in the future to further accelerate digital transformation for retail organisations. The remote monitoring solution helps cut waste and loss, which reduces costs while furthering sustainability and compliance efforts. The solution may help retailers increase compliance and help save hours of work per year by streamlining the compliance processes, from eliminating the need for manual temperature checks to reducing office hours spent filing documentation. With an enterprise view of sites provided by Sensormatic IQ, the food safety platform promotes optimal visibility to help increase grocery retailers' levels of traceability, transparency, and proof of quality in their global compliance.

No matter where a retailer is on their own digital transformation journey, Sensormatic IQ help retailers effectively digitise their operations and enhance customer experiences.

To learn how retailers can take remote monitoring to the next level with Sensormatic Solutions and PENN Connected, visit www.sensormatic.com/landing/penn-connected.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centres, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

